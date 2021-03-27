Campaign to enhance voter participation launched

The district administration on Friday launched the “Viralmai, Nam Valimai” (ink on the index finger is our strength) campaign for total voter participation at the Superintendent of Police complex here.

District Collector and District Election Officer V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy launched the campaign with the help of over 750 volunteers from the Integrated Child Development Services. The volunteers made a human formation of the palm with the outstretched inked index finger to drive home the message of vote as both a “democratic right and a duty”.

The campaign was set with the goal of spreading the message of “100% vote is the goal”.

According to the district administration, the district is set to go to polls on April 6 for its six Assembly constituencies of Krishnagiri, Hosur, Thally, Vepanapalli, Uthangarai and Bargur, and the awareness campaign is part of the Election Commission’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters and Electoral Participation) initiative.