Coimbatore

Campaign should end by 7 p.m.: Collector

Collector S.A. Raman said in a release that intelligence mechanism had been strengthened in the district to prevent distribution of cash to voters.

Mr. Raman said campaign by political parties and candidates should end by 7 p.m. on Sunday, 48 hours ahead of polling. Persons outside the constituency should leave the constituency and candidates must not use community halls for canvassing votes.

In the 11 Assembly constituencies, 9 flying squads, 108 Static Surveillance Teams and 13 Video Surveillance Teams had been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 12:19:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/campaign-should-end-by-7-pm-collector/article34234574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY