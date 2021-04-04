Campaign should end by 7 p.m.: Collector

Collector S.A. Raman said in a release that intelligence mechanism had been strengthened in the district to prevent distribution of cash to voters.

Mr. Raman said campaign by political parties and candidates should end by 7 p.m. on Sunday, 48 hours ahead of polling. Persons outside the constituency should leave the constituency and candidates must not use community halls for canvassing votes.

In the 11 Assembly constituencies, 9 flying squads, 108 Static Surveillance Teams and 13 Video Surveillance Teams had been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance, the release said.