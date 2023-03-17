Campaign on Ennum Ezhuthum Mission under way

March 17, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The campaign vehicle of Coimbatore zone to propagate ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ Mission of the School Education Department created awareness on foundational literacy and numeracy by 2025 among children from classes I to III, in the Nilgiris district on the second day on Friday.

On Thursday, Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore district Boopathy flagged off the vehicle here.

Artistes associated with the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ staged performances at the block-level in Coimbatore district. The vehicle will be covering important places in Tiruppur and Erode districts on Sunday and Monday.

On March 20 and 21, the heads of all elementary schools have been instructed to invite parents of the children and demonstrate to them the progress of their wards brought about by the Ennum Ezhuthum mission, and the outcome of the convergence of Illam Thedi Kalvi.

The School Management Committees have been vested with the responsibility of informing parents about the campaign and inviting them to the school. The school heads and teachers have been specifically instructed to be quite hospitable on the two days.

According to senior officials of the School Education Department, the Ennum Ezhuthum mission could bring about the desired impact in the children since various creative strategies were adopted to reinforce basic concepts in their minds.

Having tackled the learning gap caused due to school closures during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Ennum Ezhuthum mission could be construed an equaliser as the intelligent quotient of students in government schools is nurtured on an even keel with their peers in private schools, a senior official said.

The campaign vehicle drives home the point that the mission has paved way for advocates for an integrated approach to build the scientific temperament and social skills through language instruction backed by seminal research.