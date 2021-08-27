Coimbatore

Campaign for CCTV installation

The district police launched a leaflet campaign to push for CCTVs as a tool against crime prevention and reduction here. As a first step, Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan distributed 25,000 leaflets to police stations for public distribution on Thursday.

The police have started creating awareness about the use of CCTVs in residences, commercial buildings and office buildings.

Earlier, the leaflets were handover to Additional Superintendents of Police for distribution to the respective stations.


