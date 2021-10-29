Campaign focuses on ill-effects of illicit liquor

29 October 2021 23:31 IST

A vehicle with folk artists to create awareness among the public on the ill-effects of consuming illicit liquor was flagged off by Collector S. Karmegam at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Flagging off the vehicle, Mr. Karmegam said that awareness is being spread to make the district free from illicit liquor and sought the cooperation of the public.

He said that a toll free prohibition helpline 10581 is functioning and the public can lodge complaints against arrack distillation, sale of illicit liquor and running wine shops beyond the permitted hours. An awareness poster, prepared by the Department of Prohibition and Excise, was also released on the occasion.

R. Jeyanthi, Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Salem Zone, V. Alin Suneja, District Revenue Officer, and other officials were present.