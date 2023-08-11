HamberMenu
Drug-Free Tamil Nadu campaign launched in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri

August 11, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 “Drug-Free Tamil Nadu” – the campaign to root out drugs from the State was launched here on Friday. The campaign witnessed the participation of students.

According to the administration, the campaign seeks to spread awareness on the dangers of drugs and also make sustained interventions to rid the district of drugs.

Earlier, Collector K. Shanthi flagged off a rally from Dharmapuri Government Arts College and administered an oath to the students.

In Krishnagiri, the campaign was flagged off by Collector K.M. Sarayu in the presence of Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur at the Government Medical College campus. Students were administered a pledge against use of narcotic substances.

