Coimbatore

Camp to vaccinate 3.85 lakh cattle in Erode district

Staff Reporter

A special drive to vaccinate 3.85 lakh cattle against Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) began in the district recently.

Collector C. Kathiravan said the drive was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown. He said that under the National Animal Disease Control Programme, all cattle in the district should be vaccinated against the disease as it affected cows and buffaloes. He said that farmers got their additional income through rearing cattle and protecting it from disease should be given priority. Since the disease was a challenging one, the farmers should take precautionary measures and vaccinate their cattle without fail, he said.

Mr. Kathiravan said that once affected by the disease, the cattle became unproductive and there would be drastic reduction in milk yield, affecting the livelihood of farmers.

The camps were being from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Corporation limits, four municipalities, 42 town panchayats, 14 panchayat unions, 375 revenue villages, 225 village panchayats and 3,190 hamlets in the district. “As many as 3,85,100 dosage of vaccination were kept in cold storage rooms across the district,” he said.

