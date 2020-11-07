Camp for name inclusion in electoral rolls

Special camps will be held at all the polling stations in the district for inclusion of names, correction and deletion in the electoral rolls.

A release from the District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan said the Election Commission of India had announced the special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date. Hence, youngsters, who complete 18 years on that day, could apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls while others could make corrections, if any.

The camps would be held on November 21, 22 and December 12 and 13 at all the polling stations and electors could submit forms to make inclusion, deletion, correction, and transposition in the existing entry by submitting form 6, 7, 8 or 8A respectively, the release added.