Camp elephants undergo eye check-up at Anamalai Tiger Reserve

June 21, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department conducted eye check-up for the elephants of the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday.

ATR authorities said that the camp elephants with visible opacity and other issues in eyes were examined by a team comprising K. Sridhar, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur; E. Vijayaraghavan, Forest Veterinary Officer of ATR; A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division; and N.S. Manoharan, Additional Director of Veterinary Services (retired).

A veterinarian said that six elephants, including a young one with opacity in eyes, were examined. An ophthalmic ultrasonography device was brought to the camp for the eye check-up that was arranged by ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian and Deputy Director (Pollachi Division) Bhargava Teja. The veterinarian added that a few elephants did not cooperate for the examination.

M. Sundaravel, forest range officer of Ulandy range of ATR, where the camp is situated, said the Department has 26 camp elephants. Elephant Deivanai, which was shifted from the Subramaniya Swamy Thirukovil at Thiruparankundram in Madurai to the ATR in April this year, will be moved to the Varagaliar elephant camp soon as it had completed quarantine for about two months.