Camp elephant of Anamalai Tiger Reserve dies at 70

April 18, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Saradha of the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.. | Photo Credit: SPL

Sharada, a female elephant attached to the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) near Top Slip, died of age-related conditions late on Wednesday.

ATR authorities said that the elephant, aged around 70, collapsed on Tuesday evening and it was unable to get up on its own.

Forest veterinary officers E. Vijayaraghavan from ATR and A. Sukumar from Coimbatore examined the elephant and started efforts to revive the animal. However, it died around 9.45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to ATR authorities, Sharada has been in the camp for more than 60 years and had never been under treatment for any disease or injury.

Experts begin treatment of aged elephant at ATR camp

The elephant had impaired vision for more than a decade. Though the cow elephant never calved, it remained a “wonderful aunt” for many calves born in the camp. Its relationship with mahout and cavady (assistant) was deep and she was well known for her discipline, said a statement from ATR.

The veterinarians performed the post-mortem examination of the carcass on Thursday. Later, the carcass was buried..

