GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Camp elephant of Anamalai Tiger Reserve dies at 70

April 18, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Saradha of the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve..

A file photo of Saradha of the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.. | Photo Credit: SPL

Sharada, a female elephant attached to the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) near Top Slip, died of age-related conditions late on Wednesday.

ATR authorities said that the elephant, aged around 70, collapsed on Tuesday evening and it was unable to get up on its own.

The elephant tamers of Anamalai Hills

Forest veterinary officers E. Vijayaraghavan from ATR and A. Sukumar from Coimbatore examined the elephant and started efforts to revive the animal. However, it died around 9.45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to ATR authorities, Sharada has been in the camp for more than 60 years and had never been under treatment for any disease or injury.

Experts begin treatment of aged elephant at ATR camp

The elephant had impaired vision for more than a decade. Though the cow elephant never calved, it remained a “wonderful aunt” for many calves born in the camp. Its relationship with mahout and cavady (assistant) was deep and she was well known for her discipline, said a statement from ATR.

The veterinarians performed the post-mortem examination of the carcass on Thursday. Later, the carcass was buried..

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.