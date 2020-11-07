Cameras to track traffic violations across Erode city

In a bid to help the police to track traffic violations and also monitor vehicle movement, the Corporation had on a pilot basis installed a high resolution camera system on Cutchery Street.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the smart city mission focuses on comprehensive development by upgrading core infrastructure and a clean and sustainable environment to improve the quality of life of the residents. Safety and security of the residents is a key component and the civic body had proposed to install cameras at 350 locations at a total cost of ₹ 1 crore. The district police had already installed 310 cameras in the city and these cameras will be installed at places suggested by the police department, he added.

The system, installed on Cutchery Street, has four cameras, each with five mega pixels, to monitor vehicle movement and detect number plates on all the four roads. The system is connected to the control room at the district police office and is monitored round-the-clock. The system can store the footage for one month that helps the police to detect and register cases against persons for not wearing helmets, over speeding, triple-riding, stop line violations, speaking over the phone while driving and other violations. These cameras also function effectively during night hours as recording takes place only if there is vehicle movement on the roads.