Cameras to capture number plates at 11 places in Erode

In a bid to check speeding of vehicles and reduce accidents, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras were installed at 11 places in the city on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, who inaugurated the camera installed near Cauvery Check Post, told media persons that ANPR cameras would be installed at 15 more places in the corporation limits.

The others areas where the cameras would be installed include Sengodampalayam, Jawan Bhavan, near Railway Station, Moolapattarai, near Adayar Ananda Bhavan on Mettur Road, near Chithode Bharathi Theater, near Lotus Hospital, Teachers Colony, Electricity Board office, Central Bus Stand, near Arts College at Rangampalayam.

Mr. Sakthi Ganesan said that on an average 2,500 traffic violation cases were registered everyday in the district, including riding motorcycles without helmet, using mobile phone while riding or driving and speeding. He said that the ANPR cameras would record the registration number of the speeding vehicles.

The footages will help the police to track the violators and their vehicle numbers would soon be linked to the servers at Regional Transport Offices for issuing challan, he added.

The system would soon be implemented in Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam divisions, he added.