Cameras placed for tiger estimation in reserve forest near Anaikatti go missing

The Forest Department has launched a probe into the missing of cameras it had placed for tiger estimation in a reserve forest area near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that two cameras were reported missing and the Department was investigating.

He denied a media report that said another camera captured footage of armed men moving in the forest.

“We have not come across any footage of armed men moving in the forest areas of Coimbatore Forest Division. Two cameras went missing from Anaikatti region and it has been reported to authorities,” he said. He added that instructions were given to check visuals captured from cameras installed near the ones that were missing.

Another Forest Department official said that the Naxal Special Division and the Special Task Force of the police were conducting patrols in forest areas bordering Kerala to prevent infiltration and activities of left wing extremists.

“We have not received any information on the movement of armed men from them too,” said the official.

An official from the ‘Q’ Branch said that there were no recent incidents of Maoist movements in forest areas bordering Kerala.