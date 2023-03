March 18, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The Forest Department has installed cameras at a couple of locations in Karumathampatti - Ganapathipalayam area, following apprehensions raised by locals about leopard movement.

The nearest forest area to this location is about 30 km away. The department has taken cognisance of the complaints by the locals about disappearance of two goats and a calf, and their demand for capturing the leopard and releasing it in deep forest area.