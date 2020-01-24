Cameras installed to check leopard movement

Forest department has installed four automatic cameras at Kettavadi village in Talavadi to track the movement of a leopard after a calf was attacked here on Wednesday.
According to forest department sources, Narayanan, a farmer, while rearing his cows in his land that is located near the forest area, found a leopard hauling a calf. On hearing the noise of the farmer and others, the leopard left leaving the calf injuring its neck. Jerahalli Forest Range office was informed, who inspected the spot and found the pug marks of a leopard. Officials said that a cage would be installed later and asked people not to venture into forest land.
