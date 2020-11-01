Cameras installed in Nilgiris to identify traffic violators

UDHAGAMANDALAM

01 November 2020 13:18 IST

The cameras have been installed at Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam town, one of the busiest intersections in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district police have installed highly sophisticated cameras at a major traffic junction in Udhagamandalam town to identify motorists violating traffic rules.

Nine Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras have been installed at Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam town recently.

The Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police, V. Sasi Mohan, told The Hindu that Charring Cross was one of the busiest intersections in the Nilgiris with the most amount of vehicular traffic passing through. “For this reason, we have installed the ANPR and RLVD cameras at this location, to catch traffic violations and also for use in other aspects of crime prevention,” Mr. Mohan said.

The overview cameras will be able to track all vehicles passing through the town and towards Gudalur, Kotagiri and Coonoor.

Mr. Mohan said that the RLVD cameras will capture any motorists violating traffic rules, such as running red lights, riding without helmets, overcrowding vehicles, speeding and riding or driving in the wrong lane. The ANPR cameras will identify the number plate of the vehicle. The feed from these cameras is connected to the police control room in the district, from where the cameras can be remotely monitored.

The district police also said that the cameras will be linked to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) server, where the images from the cameras can be cross-verified with the vehicle registration details of the owner. An e-challan will then be issued with the owner of the vehicle getting a message on his registered mobile number about the violation and the fine that has been imposed.