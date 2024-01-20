Camera traps reveal stray dogs killed goats in Erode

January 20, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ERODE

Camera traps placed at a farm in Kembanaickenpalayam in Sathyamangalam taluk have revealed that stray dogs and not wild animals killed four goats.

On Thursday, Susheela, of Thasaripalayam, left her goats to graze at a coconut grove. When she returned, she found four of her goats killed by an unidentified animal, and one goat seriously injured. As the news spread, people gathered in large numbers and suspected that a leopard could have killed the goats.

Sathyamangalam Range Office was alerted and the forest department staff, after inspecting the field, confirmed that they found no pug marks and that the deaths were not caused by wild animals. Suspecting that the goats could have been attacked by dogs, they placed a goat carcass at the spot and placed two camera traps to identify the animal. The visuals retrieved on Saturday showed dogs consuming the carcass at night.

