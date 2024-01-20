GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Camera traps reveal stray dogs killed goats in Erode

January 20, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Camera traps placed at a farm in Kembanaickenpalayam in Sathyamangalam taluk have revealed that stray dogs and not wild animals killed four goats.

On Thursday, Susheela, of Thasaripalayam, left her goats to graze at a coconut grove. When she returned, she found four of her goats killed by an unidentified animal, and one goat seriously injured. As the news spread, people gathered in large numbers and suspected that a leopard could have killed the goats.

Sathyamangalam Range Office was alerted and the forest department staff, after inspecting the field, confirmed that they found no pug marks and that the deaths were not caused by wild animals. Suspecting that the goats could have been attacked by dogs, they placed a goat carcass at the spot and placed two camera traps to identify the animal. The visuals retrieved on Saturday showed dogs consuming the carcass at night.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.