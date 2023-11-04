HamberMenu
Camera traps reveal stray dogs killed goats in Erode district

November 04, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Camera traps placed at a farm in Sathyamangalam have revealed that stray dogs had killed the goats, and not wild animals.

On Friday, P. Ravichandran of Bharathi Nagar in Chikkarasampalayam village alerted Sathyamangalam Forest Range office that four of his goats were killed by an unidentified animal. Forest staff and veterinarian inspected the spot and found that the injuries were not caused by wild animals. Also, pug marks of wild animals were not found in the area.

The Forest Department suspected that goats could have been attacked by dogs. Hence, a goat carcass was left on the spot and two camera traps were placed to identify the animal. The village is located 3.8 km from Guthiyalathur forest area boundary.

K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, in a release, said that camera traps retrieved on Saturday showed dogs consuming the carcass during night. “It is confirmed that street dogs had killed the goats and not wild animals,” the release added.

