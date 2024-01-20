GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Camera traps placed to track unidentified animal killing goats in Erode’s Bhavanisagar

While village residents fear the animal may be a leopard, Forest Department officials suspect it is a stray dog

January 20, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A camera trap was placed in Bhavanisagar, Erode district, to track the movement of an unidentified animal

A camera trap was placed in Bhavanisagar, Erode district, to track the movement of an unidentified animal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With an unidentified animal involved in the killing of cattle at a fringe village in the Bhavanisagar area, the T.N. Forest Department has placed camera traps to track the movement of the animal.

On January 15, 2024, an unidentified animal killed three goats at a farm in Gandhi Nagar. Forest Department staff, upon investigating, found pug marks. However, they could not confirm the marks as those of a leopard. On January 17, another four goats were killed in the same area causing panic among the people. They claimed that a leopard was involved in the killings and wanted the Forest Department to place a cage to trap the animal.

Bhavanisagar Range officials said that usually a leopard would kill a goat and consumes it or drag its carcass into the forest. “We suspect stray dogs to be involved in the killings. But we have placed camera traps to identify the animal,” they added. 

Officials said if footage shows the movement of the leopard, cages would be placed to trap it. People have been asked not to venture out during the night, and have also been asked to keep their cattle in safe places. Residents were also asked not to take their goats to graze deep into the forest.

