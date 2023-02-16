Camera traps placed to track tiger in village in Erode district

February 16, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - ERODE

With a tiger killing a cow and injuring another cow in Seshan Nagar in Talavadi in Erode district, the Forest Department has now placed camera traps to track the movement of the tiger.

On February 14, a farmer, Sivaraj, took his cows to graze on a plot of poramboke land in the area. The farmer was used to leaving his cows there and then coming back for them the next day. On the following day, February 15, Sivaraj went to the plot and found the carcass of a cow while another cow had been injured grievously. He alerted other farmers and village residents, who gathered there in large numbers.

S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, and his team inspected the spot and found the pug marks of a tiger. It was then confirmed by the Forest Department that the cow had been killed by a tiger. The incident caused panic among the farmers and village residents who wanted the Forest Department to track the tiger and chase it back into the forest.

The village is located just 1 km away from the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) tiger reserve in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka and 6 km away from the reserve forest area of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

It may be recalled that in June 2022, a tiger killed three cows at Seshan Nagar, and a five-day joint combing operation was carried out by both STR and BRT teams. The tiger was not spotted by the teams and officials confirmed that the tiger had returned to the forest in Karnataka.