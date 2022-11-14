  1. EPaper
Camera traps placed to monitor leopard near Mettupalayam

November 14, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A camera trap fixed by the Forest Department to monitor the movement of a leopard in a farm at Kandiyur village near Mettupalayam.

The Forest Department has placed camera traps on a private land near Mettupalayam to monitor the movement of a leopard that killed a calf belonging to a farmer three days ago.

The measure was taken after villagers complained to the Department about the movement of the carnivore and preying of livestock and pet animals.

The camera traps were installed on the farm belonging to Natesan of Kandiyur after a leopard killed a calf aged one-and-a-half years on November 12. Forest Department staff headed by Mettupalayam forest range officer Joseph Stalin visited the farm and found pugmarks of leopard. A government veterinarian from Kemparampalayam conducted the post-mortem examination of the carcass.

According to the Department, the farm was located 250 metres away from the boundary of Kandiyur reserve forest. Apart from placing camera traps in the farm, the Department formed a special team to check whether the carnivore was straying into villages and preying on livestock. The Department had promised to provide compensation to the farmer who lost the calf.

