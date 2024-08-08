GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Camera traps placed to identify carnivore that killed goat near Coimbatore

Published - August 08, 2024 08:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff with a camera trap fixed on an areca tree at Kempanur near Coimbatore.

Forest Department staff with a camera trap fixed on an areca tree at Kempanur near Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department on Thursday placed camera traps in a village near Coimbatore after a goat belonging to a farmer was found killed by a carnivore, suspected to be a leopard.

Officials said that a goat belonging to farmer Vivek at Kempanur near Thondamuthur was found dead in the shed on Thursday morning.

Forest officials step up vigil after leopard sighting in Somayanur village in Coimbatore

After being alerted by the farmer, Forest Department staff visited the place and examined the carcass of the goat. The goat’s internal organs were found pulled out by the carnivore.

As the Forest Department staff reached the village, a section of farmers gheraoed their vehicle and demanded swift action to curb incidents of wild elephants entering villages and damaging crops. Wild elephants had caused damages in Mr. Vivek’s farm on the same night. The farmers also wanted the Department to place a cage and capture the carnivore.

Camera traps placed to identify carnivore on the prowl in Coimbatore

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the carnivore would be identified using the camera traps. Coimbatore forest range officer Thirumurugan and his team fixed three pairs of cameras at the farm on Thursday evening.

The Department has also taken a cage to the village, which they plan to place at the locality with a bait if the camera traps identify the carnivore.

