Camera traps installed to monitor wild elephants

The monitoring exercise will be done for 30 days

The Forest Department has installed camera traps in Coimbatore Forest Division to monitor wild elephants.

Officials with the Department said that cameras were installed within the limits of Coimbatore forest range of the division, which has been witnessing increased movement of wild elephants.

Sixty cameras that were given by the authorities of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) were installed at various locations in the forest range on August 20 and 21.

Officials with the Forest Department said that the monitoring exercise will be done for 30 days.

“Visuals from the cameras will be used to create a profiling of elephants in the range. The data generated can be used to study about individual elephants and herds. The data can also be used for management of human-elephant conflict,” said an official.

Installation of camera traps was initiated as part of various measures taken by the Department to monitor wild elephants, their displacement in forest and their health after Coimbatore Forest Division witnessed 18 elephant deaths so far this year.

The Department had recently introduced aerial surveillance of elephants in forests using drones.

Field staff from ATR assisted the team in Coimbatore forest range in installing camera traps. The cameras were mainly used for tiger monitoring in ATR.