ADVERTISEMENT

Camera traps installed at 13 spots to capture elusive leopard in Erode

October 26, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - ERODE

Minister Muthusamy urged the villagers to cooperate with officials and remain cautious until the leopard is caught

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting a cage placed to trap a leopard at Arachalur in Erode district on October 26, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said on Thursday, October 26 that camera traps were installed at 13 spots and four cages were placed at fringe villages near Nagamalai forest area at Arachalur to capture an elusive leopard.

The Minister, along with Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, inspected the villages and held discussions with the Forest Department officials on the steps taken to capture the leopard.

Mr. Muthusamy told the media that the animal, identified as a leopard through camera traps, had on October 14 killed a calf at Vellivalasu and after four days, it killed four goats at Om Sakthi Nagar. “Camera traps and cages were placed while seven-teams, each comprising three staff from the Forest Department, were formed for monitoring the area,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister urged the villagers to cooperate with officials and remain cautious until the leopard is caught. “People in these areas should avoid venturing out during night and early morning as the leopard is using the quarries and boulders as its hideout,” he cautioned. Compensation would be given to the farmers for loss of their cattle and additional camera traps and cages would be placed based on the requirements, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US