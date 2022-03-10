Camera traps fixed in farmland near Sethumadai as unidentified animal preys on eight goats

Forest Department staff attached to the Pollachi range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) fixed camera traps in a farmland to monitor the movement of a carnivore, suspected to be a leopard, that preyed on goats of a farmer.

According to the Forest Department, eight goats belonging to K. Ravikumar near Sethumadai were preyed on by an unidentified animal in the past few days. His land falls under the limits of Mangarai beat of Sethumadai east section of Pollachi forest range.

Pollachi forest range officer V. Pugalendhi said the farmland was located very close to a reserve forest area. Movement of wild animals was very common in the locality.

Though the farmer suspected that the goats could have been preyed on by a leopard, there was no evidence such as pugmarks to prove the presence of the carnivore.

“As it is summer, no marks of the predator were seen on the ground. The camera traps that were fixed in the farmland did not record any animal movement on Wednesday night,” said Mr. Pugalendhi.

He said incidents of feral dogs attacking livestock including goats had been reported in villages adjoining forests in the past.