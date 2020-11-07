Camera trap monitoring of tigers concludes at ATR

The monitoring of tigers using camera traps (phase IV) concluded at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) by October 31, said officials with the Forest Department.
The exercise that started in the first week of October was conducted in the four forest ranges of the Pollachi Forest Division of ATR namely Ulandy, Pollachi, Valparai and Manombolly. A total of 245 pairs of cameras were installed in the four forest ranges for the estimation of the big cats.
Arockiaraj Xavier, Deputy Field Director of ATR and District Forest Officer of Pollachi Forest Division, oversaw the exercise for which the Department had created 245 grids of two square km each in the entire area. Visuals from the cameras were collected by the field staff once a week. Officials said that the images captured by the cameras would be sent to the National Tiger Conservation Authority for analysis and further proceedings.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath