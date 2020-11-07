Camera trap monitoring of tigers concludes at ATR

The monitoring of tigers using camera traps (phase IV) concluded at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) by October 31, said officials with the Forest Department.

The exercise that started in the first week of October was conducted in the four forest ranges of the Pollachi Forest Division of ATR namely Ulandy, Pollachi, Valparai and Manombolly. A total of 245 pairs of cameras were installed in the four forest ranges for the estimation of the big cats.

Arockiaraj Xavier, Deputy Field Director of ATR and District Forest Officer of Pollachi Forest Division, oversaw the exercise for which the Department had created 245 grids of two square km each in the entire area. Visuals from the cameras were collected by the field staff once a week. Officials said that the images captured by the cameras would be sent to the National Tiger Conservation Authority for analysis and further proceedings.