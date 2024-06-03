Camera installed by Forest Department confirms leopard movement in Salem

The camera installed by the Forest Department has captured the movement of a leopard near Kadayampatti in Salem district.

For the past two weeks, an unidentified animal had attacked cows, goats, and dogs in villages near the Danishpet forest range.

Following this, the department installed cameras near the villages and on Sunday, confirmed the movement of the leopard through a visual captured by a camera. The local villagers also claimed they saw a leopard on the hillock in the locality. Following this, the department warned people not to come out of their houses during the night and not to allow children outside their houses. Officials said that a 30-member team was engaged in work to capture the leopard.

