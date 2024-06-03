GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Camera installed by Forest Department confirms leopard movement in Salem

Published - June 03, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The leopard captured by a camera in Salem district.

The leopard captured by a camera in Salem district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The camera installed by the Forest Department has captured the movement of a leopard near Kadayampatti in Salem district.

For the past two weeks, an unidentified animal had attacked cows, goats, and dogs in villages near the Danishpet forest range.

Following this, the department installed cameras near the villages and on Sunday, confirmed the movement of the leopard through a visual captured by a camera. The local villagers also claimed they saw a leopard on the hillock in the locality. Following this, the department warned people not to come out of their houses during the night and not to allow children outside their houses. Officials said that a 30-member team was engaged in work to capture the leopard.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.