Public and political parties call for action against illegal sale of ganja and lottery in Salem

Public and political parties have called for action to prevent the sale of banned lottery tickets and ganja in Salem, particularly within the limits of the Salem South City Police station. The CPI (M) has demanded action against the Assistant Commissioner and the Salem City South Deputy Commissioner for failing to prevent AIADMK functionary M. Shanmugam’s murder.

Ten persons, including DMK functionary Satishkumar (44), were arrested in connection with the murder of the 62-year-old functionary, and a search is on for more suspects, including 55th ward councillor S. Dhanalakshmi, who belongs to the DMK. AIADMK members allege that Shanmugam was murdered after he informed the police about the sale of ganja and banned lottery tickets.

Shanmugam is not the first person to be targeted for reporting illegal activities to the police or the media. Last year, in July, DYFI district secretary Periyasamy was attacked by a gang for reporting on the same issue within Annathanapatti police limits but survived.

Salem CPI (M) district secretary Me. Vai. Shanmugaraja stated, “When Periyasamy was attacked, our party staged numerous protests to name DMK functionary Sathishkumar in the case. However, the city police did not include him despite many protests. The prime accused in Shanmugam’s murder, Sathishkumar, is allegedly running a large-scale operation selling banned lottery tickets with over 100 staff, yet the police take no action. What is preventing them? The Salem City Police Commissioner’s office and the Deputy Commissioner’s residence are within the Annathanapatti police limits, and yet it is within those limits that the murder was committed, besides the rampant sale of ganja and lottery tickets.”

“We have been calling for action against these gangs for years. If the police had acted in Periyasamy’s case, this murder could have been prevented. The police’s negligence and corruption are encouraging criminal elements. CPI (M) demands that the state government take immediate action against police officials, including the Annathanapatti Assistant Commissioner and the Salem South City Deputy Commissioner, to prevent further crimes,” Mr. Shanmugaraja added.

AIADMK members, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that the Annathanapatti police initially tried to shield the prime accused, Sathishkumar, from the case. “But our party insisted on including him and his wife, Councillor Dhanalakshmi, in the case. After 20 hours, the police added their names to the FIR. How did the accused get the names of those informing the police?”

Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari was not available for comment.

