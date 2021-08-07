Call to vaccinate cattle against foot-and-mouth disease in Coimbatore

Tamilnadu Vivasayeegal Sangam has urged the Coimbatore district administration to start administering vaccine to cattle to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

In a release, the farmers’ union president S. Palanisamy said farmers in and around Thondamuthur who were dependent on dairy for their livelihood were seeing a quick spread of FMD.

Around two years ago, when there was a similar outbreak of FMD, the administration carried out a vaccination drive, Mr. Palanisamy recalled and sought a similar drive on a war footing.