Call to upgrade government taluk hospitals

March 02, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The District Health Assembly (DHA) was convened here under the aegis of the district administration and chaired by Collector K.Shanthi at the Collectorate.

The DHAs are convened to ascertain the quality of public health which in turn would ascertain the quality of the functioning of the department of public health. The Assemblies are being organised jointly under the aegis of the World Bank fund.

The DHA was convened for the first time in on December 30 2021, and has since been convened at periodic intervals. Over 176 demands were raised at the Assemblies of which 26 demands have been fulfilled. Among them was a Trauma and Accident Emergency Intervention unit.

The Assembly witnessed various demands from across the participating stakeholders. The Government Medical College Hospital sought a multi-specialty treatment centre; various demands were made for the upgrade of the government taluk hospitals, block level medical officers and finally participation by local body representatives, NGOs and select public, according to the administration.

Earlier, the Collector inaugurated an exhibition of public health organised by the Public Health Department here.