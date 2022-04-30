Call to surrender unlicensed guns within stipulated time in Krishnagiri

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur advised the public to surrender unlicensed guns within May 10 else stern action would be taken.

Mr.Thakur told presspersons that 30 unlicensed guns were recovered in the past week in the district and 28 among them were surrendered by owners with respective officials. He said that no legal action would be taken against persons who hand over the guns by May 10. He said that the public may hand over the guns with police or respective panchayat leaders. Mr.Thakur said that inquiry is being conducted on manufacturers of country-made guns and action would be taken against them.

Mr. Thakur said that legal action would be taken against offenders who are found in possesssion of unlicensed guns after May 10. He said that as part of stringent action, 12 tonnes of gutkha, 49 kg. of ganja and 21 vehicles used for illegal activities were seized in the district.