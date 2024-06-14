ADVERTISEMENT

Call to surrender country-made weapons within one month in Krishnagiri

Published - June 14, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

With incidents of poaching and killing of elephants to prevent crop raids surfacing periodically, the Forest Department has announced a campaign for voluntary surrender of illegal country weapons, starting from June 17, in Hosur forest division.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a call to those in possession of weapons to surrender them without any fear of punitive action. Residents of fringe villages of reserve forests and hill hamlets have been urged to come forward and surrender their weapons to the village heads/ community heads or to the forest personnel.

The campaign for open surrender of weapons will be on till July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting July 18, the Forest Department will press into service sniffer dogs to sniff out hoarding of weapons that are used in poaching through a series of raids in the villages, the department said. Those found in possession of weapons during the raids will face action under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 and under the various Arms Act, and other penal provisions, the department has warned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One such exercise was carried out in 2022, when the department launched intensive campaign in all the fringe villages around reserve forests and other hill hamlets through leaflets; meetings with community elders; and motorcycle campaigns. As a result, over 110 country-made weapons were surrendered through village heads. The weapons were later handed over to the police.

In 2020, an awareness campaign resulted in the surrender of over 38 illegal weapons in Denkanikottai, Urigam, Anchetty, Jawalagiri and Hosur. Parallel patrolling led to seizure of 14 weapons and slapping of Arms Act against offenders, according to the department.

Hosur Forest Division spread over 1,492 Sq.Km constitutes protected forests and its biodiversity, and is accorded the status of Cauvery North Wild Life Sanctuary and Cauvery South Wild Life Sanctuary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US