Call to revoke ban on operation of stone quarries in Palladam

Quarry owners and workers from Kodangipalayam near Palladam staged a demonstration on the premises of the Tiruppur Collectorate during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, demanding revocation of the temporary ban on the operation of stone quarries.

Many quarries were functioning in Palladam and its nearby areas. Alleging that a few stone quarries had violated rules and posed a threat to nearby farm lands, two farmers went on a hunger strike last week seeking the closure of the quarries.

The farmers and activists also alleged that the quarries were functioning without approval from the Department of Mines and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. Following this, the District Administration temporarily banned the operation of the quarries last week.

On Monday, the owners and workers of the quarries petitioned District Collector S. Vineeth, stating that the quarries had approval from the government and were not causing any harm to the nearby agriculture lands. Thousands of workers lost their livelihood because of the closure, they said, adding the quarries supplied raw materials for construction work, which in turn provided indirect employment to many people in the district. They sought to revoke the ban and permit the operation of the quarries.

Meanwhile, the activists and farmers who have been protesting against the operation of the quarries also petitioned the Collector and Superintendent of Police seeking protection. Mr. Vineeth received the petitions and assured them necessary action.

The Collector also received 465 petitions related to various grievances and directed the officials to resolve them at the earliest.