 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to resume elephant rejuvenation camps at Thekkampatti

Published - November 20, 2024 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Following the elephant attack in Tiruchendur Subramaniaswamy Temple in which two persons were killed, the need to resume elephant rejuvenation camps that were held for 48 days at Thekkampatti near Mettuppalayam gains momentum. The camps were stopped in 2021.

Tiruchendur temple elephant Deivanai recently killed assistant mahout UdayaKumar and his friend Sisubalan.

“Elephants usually live in herds and the isolation of elephants and chaining them wil lead to a depressing state of mind and cause enormous stress. Though the elephants are domesticated, the wilderness in them remains,” says N.S. Manoharan, retired forest veterinarian.

Founder of Osai, an NGO involved in forest conversation, K. Kalidasan, said elephants resorted to such outrage out of fear. Away from wilderness, keeping them chained and pasting colours on them caused enormous stress on them.

People should stop going close to the elephants for selfies, say forest sources.

Published - November 20, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.