Call to resume elephant rejuvenation camps at Thekkampatti

Following the elephant attack in Tiruchendur Subramaniaswamy Temple in which two persons were killed, the need to resume elephant rejuvenation camps that were held for 48 days at Thekkampatti near Mettuppalayam gains momentum. The camps were stopped in 2021.

Tiruchendur temple elephant Deivanai recently killed assistant mahout UdayaKumar and his friend Sisubalan.

“Elephants usually live in herds and the isolation of elephants and chaining them wil lead to a depressing state of mind and cause enormous stress. Though the elephants are domesticated, the wilderness in them remains,” says N.S. Manoharan, retired forest veterinarian.

Founder of Osai, an NGO involved in forest conversation, K. Kalidasan, said elephants resorted to such outrage out of fear. Away from wilderness, keeping them chained and pasting colours on them caused enormous stress on them.

People should stop going close to the elephants for selfies, say forest sources.