Call to regularise salary of overhead tank operators

Members of the Coimbatore District Rural Development and Municipal Administration Employees’ Association, affiliated to CITU, on Monday petitioned the District Collector seeking wage regularisation for overhead tank operators.

The petition submitted during the weekly grievances redress meeting said that over 3,000 overhead tank operators working in 238 village panchayats under 12 unions in the district were not paid ₹ 13,000 a month as per Government Order 62-2D.

“Most of these employees are in service for over 20 years and they are yet to get due benefits from the government. Collector has promised to take forward our grievances to the State Government,” said K. Rathinakumar, district general secretary of the association.

Auto rickshaw drivers seek protection

A section of auto rickshaw drivers in Coimbatore on Monday petitioned Collector seeking protection in the wake of series of attacks on auto rickshaws and drivers in the last three weeks. The petition submitted by P. K. Sukumaran, general secretary, Coimbatore District Auto Workers Union, said that more than seven auto rickshaws were damaged by miscreants in these incidents and a few drivers were injured. These incidents took place allegedly as an aftermath of clash between those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those supporting the Act.

‘Reduce GST on farm equipment’

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha submitted a petition to Collector seeking his intervention to reduce the GST on agricultural equipment. The petition said that the increase of GST on agricultural equipment from 5 % up to 12 % was a burden on farmers who were already struggling from shortage of labourers and other issues. It said that the increase in the GST was applicable to items including pesticides, sprinkler and pump sets. The association wanted the Central Government to reduce GST on fertilisers and other items used by farmers to reduce their financial burden.

Vendors seek protection

Members of Coimbatore District Roadside and Platform Vendors Association petitioned Collector on Monday seeking livelihood protection.

The petition said that the police had directed vendors not to do business after 9 p.m. from Saturday, reportedly following communal tension in the city and intelligence alerts to avoid gathering of people in public places at night.

The association said in their petition that they were ready to cooperate with the police but their livelihood was affected by the restriction. They sought Collector's intervention to allow them carry on with their business as before.