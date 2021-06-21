Coimbatore

Call to regularise jobs of outsourced workers

Members of the Erode District Medical Department Workers’ Association, affiliated to the AITUC, have urged the State government to regularise the jobs of outsourced workers in various government hospitals.

In an email sent to Ma. Subramaniam, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, the association president S. Chinnasamy welcomed the government decision to recruit workers directly and stop outsourcing jobs.

He also hailed the government announcement that wage issues of outsourced workers would be taken up by the District Collectors concerned. He said that the outsourcing system, which was anti-labour, was introduced by the previous government in government medical colleges and hospitals. The email urged the government to regularise the jobs of all eligible outsourced workers.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2021 10:59:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/call-to-regularise-jobs-of-outsourced-workers/article34895506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY