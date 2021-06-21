Call to regularise jobs of outsourced workers

Members of the Erode District Medical Department Workers’ Association, affiliated to the AITUC, have urged the State government to regularise the jobs of outsourced workers in various government hospitals.

In an email sent to Ma. Subramaniam, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, the association president S. Chinnasamy welcomed the government decision to recruit workers directly and stop outsourcing jobs.

He also hailed the government announcement that wage issues of outsourced workers would be taken up by the District Collectors concerned. He said that the outsourcing system, which was anti-labour, was introduced by the previous government in government medical colleges and hospitals. The email urged the government to regularise the jobs of all eligible outsourced workers.