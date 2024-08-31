ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare board for women in need

Updated - August 31, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has established a welfare board to support women with no means of support, including widows, spinsters, and deserted women. The board aims to provide skill training, facilitate the organisation of women through self-help groups, offer entrepreneurial assistance, and create a single point of access for welfare schemes under the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

According to the administration, registration with the welfare board will enable eligible women to access a range of benefits and skill development opportunities. Several firms have already approached the board to offer skill training to registered women. The administration is encouraging eligible women, including widows, spinsters, and deserted women, to register with the welfare board to take full advantage of the schemes provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US