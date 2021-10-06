Call to prevent adulteration in palm jaggery

Welcoming the State government’s decision to sell palm jaggery through select shops, the Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement has urged the government to take steps to prevent adulteration in manufacturing of jaggery.

The Movement’s coordinator C. Nallasamy said in a release that the government’s decision to sell palm jaggery in packets weighing 100 gm, 200 gm, 500 gm and one kg to family card holders through ration shops was a welcome move. People like palm jaggery as it is loaded with essential nutrients. However, those available in the markets are adulterated and sold anywhere between ₹ 100 and ₹500 a kg, he said.

“Palm jaggery sold along the roadside is adulterated and the government has failed to curb the sale,” he said and sought action against those involved in the manufacturing of adulterated palm jaggery.