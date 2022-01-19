Call to improve facilities at Pollachi Railway Station

Coimbatore

Member of Parliament K. Shanmugasundaram writes to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram on Wednesday wrote to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding improvement of various facilities at Pollachi Railway Station. In the letter, he alleged that the railway station yard was being cleaned only during the visits of railway officials and was neglected otherwise.

He pointed out the lack of facilities such as handrails for the stairs leading to Platforms 2 and 3, toilets for differently abled and reverse osmosis water purifiers.

Mr. Shanmugasundaram alleged that the passenger rest room was locked and the dedicated water pipeline for the Pollachi Railway Station from River Ambarampalayam, which was available during the metre gauge era, was non-functional.

“Palakkad Division is discriminating Pollachi Parliamentary Constituency by not restoring the trains, which were running before gauge conversion in Coimbatore/Palakkad – Pollachi – South Tamil Nadu section,” the MP charged in the letter. He further urged the setting up of pit lines that were available during the metre gauge era to enable operation of train services that originate from Pollachi Junction.