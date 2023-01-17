Call to extend Pongal special train from Coimbatore to Dindigul till February 15

January 17, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Member of Parliament P. Velusamy and a few activists have requested the Southern Railway to extend till February 15 the Pongal special trains between Coimbatore and Dindigul, via Pollachi and Palani, in view of the festivities at the Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple at Palani.

The temple is all set for consecration on January 18, followed by Thaipusam festival to be held till February 15, the MP said in a letter to the Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh.

Therefore, the Coimbatore Junction – Dindigul Junction - Coimbatore Junction unreserved express special trains (06077/06078) could be extended to help the pilgrims.

To manage the Pongal rush, the train was operated from January 13 to 18 via 12 stations including Podanur, Kinattukkadavu, Pollachi, Palani, Oddanchatram and Akkaraippatti, according to the Southern Railway.

Salem Divisional Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas said the feasibility of the extension would be checked and considered accordingly.

Tirunelveli - Mettupalayam train

Mr. Velusamy added in the letter that the frequency of the Tirunelveli - Mettupalayam Special Fare Special via Palani can be increased to three days a week. Presently, this service runs from Tirunelveli Junction to Mettupalayam Junction on Thursdays and vice versa on Fridays via Tenkasi Junction, Virudunagar Junction, Madurai Junction, Dindigul Junction, Oddanchatram and Coimbatore Junction.