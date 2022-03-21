Call to extend free bus travel scheme to men

The Hindu Desitya Katchi has urged the State government to extend the free bus travel scheme to men, so that those from poor and downtrodden families enjoyed the benefit.

In a petition submitted to the district administration during the weekly grievances redress meeting here on Monday, the outfit’s district president S. Kumarasamy said that the DMK government had ensured free bus travel for women bringing much relief to workers, students and women from poor families. The government should extend the scheme to men from poor families. The move would help men save bus fare and use it for fulfilling the basic needs of their families, the petition said.