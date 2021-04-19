Call to establish separate ministries for women

Erode

19 April 2021 00:04 IST

Thozhi Federation-Tamil Nadu, an alliance of women workers in unorganised sector, has stressed the need for establishing separate ministries for women, both by the Central and State governments, so that issues faced by working women could be solved.

A survey was carried out among 300 women workers in spinning mills, dyeing factory, garment and textile industry, handloom and power loom industries, in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur and a report on, “Burning issues of Women Workers Reproductive Health”, was submitted by M. Nallaiyanpandi, coordinator, Thozhi-West Zone, to the Labour Department, Tamil Nadu, recently.

The survey found that most of the workers were facing various health issues and in the absence of ESI hospitals in the districts concerned, they had to depend on ESI dispensaries for medical care. While 51% of workers said that the Internal Complaints Committee was not formed in their establishments, 22% women said that they were unaware of the purpose of the committee. As many as 64.3% women said that their company was not contributing to their Employees Provident Fund, while 11% said that they were unaware of EPF. The federation wanted rest breaks for women workers increased, ensuring availability of napkins on the company premises, establishment of ESI hospitals, ensuring contributions by the companies regularly to ESI and EPF, welfare board identity cards, creating awareness on Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972 and implementing it effectively, periodical inspection by labour welfare officer in the companies, formation of ICC and ensuring minimum wages for the workers.

