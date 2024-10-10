GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call to download TNAlert app, Dharmapuri administration

Published - October 10, 2024 07:58 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has urged the public to download the TN Alert App to avail of localised information on weather and rainfall patterns. According to the administration, the State government had introduced the app to provide regular updates and localised information to enable the public to plan their day according to the weather updates. The app provides details of daily weather, current temperatures, daily rainfall, satellite images, vulnerable areas susceptible to disasters; water level in the water bodies in the vicinity and warnings to enable evacuation.

Public are encouraged to download the app and use it extensively. In addition to the app, the district administration’s 24-hour toll free control room on 1077; or 04342-231077 will also be open to the public to seek out information. All workers, frontline staff, line departments and public are urged to download the TNalert App for timely information ahead of the northeast monsoons.

