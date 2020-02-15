Call to construct memorial pillar for blast victims

The State government must construct a memorial pillar for the 1998 serial bomb blasts victims, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pon. Radhakrishnan said here on Friday.

He inaugurated a rally organised by the BJP at Bharathi Park Road to mark the 22nd anniversary of the serial blasts that claimed the lives of 58 persons on February 14, 1998. Thousands of BJP members took part in the rally. The rally was also held in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr. Radhakrishnan told the mediapersons the memorial pillar should be erected at the bomb blast site in R.S. Puram.

Regarding CAA, he alleged that the anti-CAA protests were “deliberately instigated by the Opposition parties.”

BJP State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP State Treasurer S.R. Seghkar and State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara Subramaniam participated in the rally.

Other organisations including the Hindu Munnani and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad conducted demonstrations on Friday. According to police, nearly 3,000 police personnel including nearly 300 Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed in the city on Friday. The security arrangements were supervised by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jayanth Murali, police said.