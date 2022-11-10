Call to clean up surroundings of Government Botanical Garden in Ooty

The Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) has called on the district administration to clean up the surroundings of the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam.

“Unlike the approaches to other famous gardens in India and the State, the GBG entrance is crowded, congested and chaotic,” said Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the NDC.

Mr. Dharmalingam said the Nilgiris had a long history of accommodating and rehabilitating refugees and repatriates from Myanmar, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Tibet. “In 1980s, the government allotted the piece of land opposite the garden entrance for a shopping centre for the community of Tibetans. Their shops were popular with the tourists. However, over the years various developments like parking lot and encroachments have robbed the charm of the Tibetan market,” he said, calling on the municipality to help “restore” the charm of the Tibetan market.

“If local shops have to be accommodated, it should be done without disturbing the Tibetan market and in a way that should not add to the problems in the area. The municipality should take a long term view in the matter. The fruit vendors should be provided clean, colourful and rain-proof stands. The shops can be auctioned on a rotational basis to benefit more locals. The area should be properly litas the garden is kept open well after dark. Unwanted and construction wastes lying in the area should be cleared,” he said.