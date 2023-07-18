Call to clean lake near Sipcot at Perundurai in Erode using eco-bio blocks

July 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

Alleging that the Palatholuvu lake near Perundurai Sipcot is polluted due to discharge of effluents from industries, the Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement has urged the district administration to clean the lake using eco-bio blocks.

In a petition submitted to the district administration, movement coordinator R.S. Mugilan said that the lake spread across 477.17 acre had earlier served as a major water source for villages in the panchayats of Vaipadi, Varapalayam and Punjai Palatholuvu. It had also helped in recharge of groundwater. But, over the years, effluents were discharged into the lake. “The water has become unusable over the past 15 years,” the petition said.

Recently, 1,500 bio-block bricks were imported from Japan for cleaning the Kodaikanal lake in Dindigul district. Once the bricks are placed in water, the effective microbes would multiply, treat the wastes effectively and clean the polluted water without causing any harm to plants and fishes. It also removed bad odour in wastewater and the treatment technology is used in many developed countries successfully, the petition said.

The pilot study in the lake proved successful and the municipality is in the process of executing the project at Kodaikanal. The same model should be implemented at Palatholuvu lake so that sufficient water is available for both drinking and for irrigation in three panchayats, the petition said.