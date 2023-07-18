HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to clean lake near Sipcot at Perundurai in Erode using eco-bio blocks

July 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
The Palatholuvu lake near Sipcot at Perundurai in Erode.

The Palatholuvu lake near Sipcot at Perundurai in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Alleging that the Palatholuvu lake near Perundurai Sipcot is polluted due to discharge of effluents from industries, the Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement has urged the district administration to clean the lake using eco-bio blocks. 

In a petition submitted to the district administration, movement coordinator R.S. Mugilan said that the lake spread across 477.17 acre had earlier served as a major water source for villages in the panchayats of Vaipadi, Varapalayam and Punjai Palatholuvu. It had also helped in recharge of groundwater. But, over the years, effluents were discharged into the lake. “The water has become unusable over the past 15 years,” the petition said. 

Recently, 1,500 bio-block bricks were imported from Japan for cleaning the Kodaikanal lake in Dindigul district. Once the bricks are placed in water, the effective microbes would multiply, treat the wastes effectively and clean the polluted water without causing any harm to plants and fishes. It also removed bad odour in wastewater and the treatment technology is used in many developed countries successfully, the petition said. 

The pilot study in the lake proved successful and the municipality is in the process of executing the project at Kodaikanal. The same model should be implemented at Palatholuvu lake so that sufficient water is available for both drinking and for irrigation in three panchayats, the petition said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.