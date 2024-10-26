Call to celebrate a noiseless, pollution-free Deepavali in Coimbatore

People have been urged to celebrate a noiseless and pollution-free Deepavali by avoiding high-decibel firecrackers and opting for green crackers.

A press release from Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said that bursting of firecrackers has severe deleterious effects on our health like temporary and permanent deafness, depending on the intensity of noise they generate. It also causes land, water and air pollution and ultimately impacts the environment.

A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Supreme Court of India with a request to ban the production and sale of crackers. The Supreme Court in its Judgment on October 23, 2018 has instructed the manufactures to produce firecrackers using raw materials that will reduce the emission level besides directing them to manufacture and sell the green crackers in future.

The Court has also directed to create adequate awareness on the pollution of air due to bursting of crackers and to encourage community fire-cracking at particular period of time. Based on the above direction, the Government of Tamil Nadu has urged the public to burst firecrackers only from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Deepavali.

The public have also been urged to avoid bursting firecrackers in silent zones such as hospitals, schools, courts and religious places and near huts and areas prone to fire accidents.

